Trinis in V'zuela ask Paula-Mae for help

President Paula-Mae Weekes -

TT nationals stranded in Venezuela have reached out to President Paula-Mae Weekes for help in returning to TT.

In a letter sent to the Office of the President on April 14, the group said they were nervous as fear of the increasing risk of covid19 coupled with threats of a US military strike on Venezuela loomed.

They called on the President to intervene and “seek immediate action from the government, to rescue and repatriate our citizens from unimaginable harm.”

While there are currently TT nationals stranded in other parts of the world, pleading for reparation flights, the group said they are finding it hard to “Stay put, be safe, and be responsible, wherever you are” as advised by National Security Minister Stuart Young.

They are worried about what will happen if an attack on Venezuela should occur and have called for an exemption to return home.

"Aside from the threat of the covid19 virus threat, the Venezuelan military has taken over the security of the country, in anticipation of a possible military strike from the United States of America,” the letter said

With the threat brewing over an already distressed society, “It places our citizens in clear and imminent danger of being caught in the crossfire of a terrifying theatre of war,” the group believes.

The group claimed its members were running out of money, food and medication.

“Your Excellency, the moment we stop fighting for each other, that is the moment we lose our humanity. We all understand that the authorities have been forced to make difficult decisions to save our human civilisation, but to be human means to care for one another and civilisation means to work together to create a better life for all.”

The group believes that members may potentially face death and wonders if the government would just leave its citizens without aid.

The letter had been received and acknowledged by the Office of the President.

In a response letter the President advised the group that she could not help.

The letter was sent out by Kent Jardine, executive advisor to the President, who said the president would not be able to intervene and informed the group that the matter was the responsibility of Cabinet following the advice of the Ministry of National Security.

It said, “The president has no jurisdiction or role in this process and her apolitical position precludes her from exercising what you refer to in your letter as an ‘eminent intervention.’

“Her Excellency notes your concern for the future generation after we have overcome the present crisis but she remains confident in the strength and resilience of our people to overcome whatever challenges the future brings.”

The Office of the President also sent its best wishes and safety during this time to the worried nationals.

Cheryl Lala, communication advisor to the President confirmed to Newsday on Sunday the authenticity of the response sent out from the Office of the President.

She said a letter was received from the group and the reply was sent two days later.