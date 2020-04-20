Triathletes intensify training through sport tech

Triathletes and coaches use video-conferencing app, Zoom, to train 'together' online. -

LOCAL TRIATHLETES have combined their creative intuition with advanced sporting technologies to ensure they maintain proper strength and conditioning while practicing social distancing and adhering to the government’s stay at home order during the covid19 pandemic.

Since the implementation of these restrictions, triathletes and coaches have been utilising several new measures to cope with the sport’s downtime and have also begun ‘training together’ via various online video-conferencing applications.

Although a triathlon consists of running, swimming and cycling, TT’s athletes have found multiple ways and means to cover all three aspects within the confines of their homes.

They have substituted running and cycling sessions by hitting the treadmill, skipping rope, using stationary bikes and via Zwift, a virtual multiplayer cycling and running application. Additionally, the use of bungee swim belts in backyard pools has also given triathletes a comprehensive means of putting in the required time in the pool.

A swimming belt is usually constructed of a series of small floats arranged along a belt that is fastened to athlete’s waist, then tied and clipped onto a sturdy device alongside the pool so the athlete stays in a fixed position but can swing his/her arms and feet in a swimming motion.

TTTF secretary, Karen Araujo, explained, “Zwift helps the athletes to do virtual rides together. They race, train and do leisure rides. On Saturdays, clubs get together online via the Zoom app and host exercise sessions. I call it the stay at home challenge. Another club owner is in close contact with his Ironman friends abroad and they also host online sessions to keep abreast of training methods and techniques. We’re all doing our do to keep our respective clubs and athletes going as best as we can.”

On Tuesday, the TTTF cancelled all its events until July 31 to aid in the fight against coronavirus. Sadly, all of the fraternity’s major national competitions – aquathlon, duathlon and triathlon – which were scheduled to be held during the April to July 2020 period, have now been aborted.

Undeterred, the local fraternity has now shifted focus to preparations for its 2021 campaign. Administrators have already begun brainstorming new and improved ideas on how the TTTF will adapt and revolutionise the sport in the coming year.

Araujo said, “To put a positive spin on covid19, the TTTF has decided to enter into talks and we’re coming up with different ways to move forward for 2021, some of our action plans, how do we get more schools involved, especially those in central and deep-south? We’re exploring how to target the grassroots type of people. We’re coming up with different things and how can we can raise funds. We are not one of those federations that stands with our hands out.”

The former TTTF president also acknowledged the longstanding support from its members who help create innovative avenues for athletes to compete on the international stage via annual fundraisers.

Every year, the triathlon fraternity hosts a cookout to help offset the many costs for its Carifta team. Araujo admitted though, that the cancellation of its sporting events this year may be a blessing in disguise since a fair chunk of their sponsorship comes from businesses who are currently closed and also facing financial losses.

She concluded on a positive note, “Triathlon has come really far since I’ve been with the sport over a decade now and I must say I’m very proud of it, the coaches we have developed. We have three level two coaches and one pursuing further, a handful of technical officials with the highest ranked as Jason Gooding. We are making waves even though our region is so tiny and we do quite well in what we do.”