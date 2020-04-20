Stranded TT citizens in Barbados due home on Tuesday

St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar -

Thirty-three TT nationals stranded in Barbados are expected to return home on Tuesday.

They were unable to return sooner because of the closure of the borders as a measure to curb the spread of covid19.

Their attorney, Prakash Ramadhar, said Minister of National Security Stuart Young granted them an exemption to allow entry, after much deliberation.

Ramadhar said, “We have communicated repeatedly with the Minister of National Security for an exemption, and we are one signature away from the final approval. We do not foresee any problems with the process.”

Ramadhar said at a cost of US$25,000 the group was able to secure two flights with One Caribbean Ltd for 11 am and 1 pm on Tuesday.

The 33 were among 35 Trinidadians who tried to return to TT on March 24 from South Africa on a flight via England. TT's borders were closed on March 23. The other two went to Miami.

Ramadhar said the 33 have agreed to screening, testing and quarantine on their return, adding, “During their period in Barbados they underwent quarantine and were examined by doctors there. Certificates of fitness were handed out and none of them had a single symptom of covid19.”

Asked whether they will be quarantined in a special facility, Ramadhar said, “We are awaiting word from the Minister of National Security and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram as to the quality and nature of the quarantine.

They were quarantined in Barbdos and have been staying in a hotel.

“It is my hope that they be put into home quarantine, especially as they showed no symptoms and they are open to being tested for covid9.”

Ramadhar added that the strnded nationals are grateful to the government of Barbados for its hospitality and to the TT government for allowing them to return home.

He said to speak of any legal action against the State would be premature.

Ramadhar also noted that a number of students are also seeking re-entry into TT.

“The minister (of national security) has made it very clear that he has the power to apply exemptions, and it is necessary that these applications be made.

“I have assisted the students to make the necessary applications for exemptions, but we have not had any meaningful response yet.”