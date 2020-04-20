Santa Cruz man charged with murder

Aaron Ellis. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A 38-year-old Santa Cruz man has been charged with the murder of a man on April 12.

The police said in a release on Monday, Aaron Ellis allegedly shot and killed 41-year-old Ainsworth Dalrymple and wounded another man at Blazney Road, Santa Cruz.

Dalrymple died at the scene while the wounded man was taken to the hospital and treated.

Ellis was arrested by police shortly after in the area.

The release stated that Ellis was charged by PC Benaldo for murder, wounding with intent and the possession of a gun last Friday.