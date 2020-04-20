San Fernando mosque distributes 420 hampers

From left: Councillor for Les Effort east/Cipero, Ryaad Hosein, Maulana Atiff Sulamani and Ashmead Mohammed of the Ashnad foundation during a food hamper distribution at the Jama Mosque, Mucurapo street San Fernando on Friday. - courtesy Ryaad Hosein

APPROXIMATELY 400 people in need lined up outside the Mucurapo Street Mosque, San Fernando, on Friday morning to collect food hampers.

The hampers were made possible by Ashmeed Mohammed’s Ashnad Foundation in collaboration with the San Fernando Jama Mosque.

A councillor on the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC), Ryaad Hosein, who worships at the mosque, said councillors were asked to be a part of the selection process. They were asked to recommend people who are most in need, from each of their electoral districts.

“It is a trying and very difficult period for people who are not working right now because of this pandemic. People who depend on a weekly or fortnightly salary will at least have some food stuff to make out for some time.”

Hosein said police watched as the recipients maintained social distancing and other protocols. The distribution of 420 hampers, which began at 8 am, ended shortly before 9 am.

Hosein said another similar initiative will be done again soon.

Councillor for Marabella South/Vistabella Marcus Girdharrie and councillor for Pleasantville Robert Parris applauded the Ashnad Foundation and the Jama Mosque for reaching out to assist those who cannot help themselves and their families at this time.

Mohammed said each councillor was asked to recommend 40 of the neediest people in their district.

Iman at the mosque Maulana Atiff Sulamani said this is a time for people to stretch out helping hands to the needy and destitute.

“In this country there are a lot of generous people who do charitable work,” he said, thanking the foundation and similar organisations and individuals.

“We ask God’s blessings on Ashmead and his family and all who are doing this work, to guide them in doing their part.”

Mulana Sulamani said Islam has always talked about giving charity and helping one another for the sake of the one true God.

He said when one gives with a clean heart the reward is always doubled and encouraged others to also be generous to those who are not in a position to help themselves.