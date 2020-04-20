Saluting the masked heroes

Photo taken from ih1.redbubble.net -

“Gratitude turns what we have into enough.” – Anonymous.

At 10 am on Thursday morning there was an explosion of applause all around TT as people expressed gratitude to the men and women who have been at the frontline treating those who have tested positive for covid19 and trying to prevent the virus from making its way into our homes. My family was among them, using our hands and hearts to thank those generous and committed men and women who are taking risks with their own lives in order to save ours – providing a service that no amount of money can ever pay for.

I don’t know many health-care workers personally. Apart from a few relatives who are nurses and a cousin who is a doctor, the only other health-care workers I have ever interacted with are my personal doctors and their respective nurses and assistants. But today I take the opportunity to salute them all. The doctors, nurses, front desk staff, cleaners, telephone operators, those who work in the kitchens and laundries, every single person who is working assiduously at our hospitals to combat this disease, and whose jobs, I admit, I may have taken for granted from time to time.

To my media colleagues who are out there gathering information every day, putting it into packages to disseminate to the public while having to deal with the threat of covid19 as well as vitriol from many critics who have no idea how tough our jobs can be, I salute you! To those who work at financial institutions and have to go out to work to help keep the economy afloat, thank you.

To the supermarket and hardware workers, those who supply these establishments with all the items we will need to get through this tough period, small shops and “parlour” owners, I salute you for leaving your own families at home to ensure that the shelves are kept stocked for other families. And to those who are employed at pharmacies, most times having to interact with people who are sick, know that you are much appreciated.

To those who are out there making sure we have water, electricity, phone and internet services, and to the cable providers, we appreciate you now more than ever before. To the IT technicians who are the glue holding the technology together so we can work, educate and entertain ourselves, and keep in contact with our loved ones, thank you. And to those who work at essential services call centres, including the covid19 hotline, take your places among the MVPs.

To the public servants who make their way to their offices so that those who are dependent on government grants and tax returns to get them through these tough times, hats off to you.

To those taxi drivers, bus and maxi drivers who are braving the threats of the virus and making sure those who have to take public transport are not left stranded, I salute you. And the gas station employees who make sure these drivers have fuel to operate their vehicles, you are just as important.

To the delivery men and women who bring essential goods and services directly to our doorsteps so we can save lives by staying at home, your contribution to this effort does not go unnoticed. And our immigration and customs personnel, who, despite closure of our borders are still required to show up at work at the various ports of entry, hats off to you.

To those who have generously given of their time and resources to make and donate masks, thank you. Our sanitation workers who clean public places and leave the comfort of their homes to pick up our garbage, we appreciate you.

To the policemen and women who have taken an oath to protect and serve the citizens of TT, members of the fire services, defence force and the coast guard, we understand that your jobs have been made even more difficult over the past few weeks. We say thank you, for even though we may not always agree with your mannerisms, it is because of your efforts most of us can sleep soundly at night.

To the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the various ministers, doctors and other people who, on a daily basis, come out to give the nation covid19 updates, we tip our hats to you.

It’s unfortunate that it took this virus for so many of us to realise that not all superheroes wear capes. Some wear masks.