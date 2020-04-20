News
Photos of the Day: April 20
Officers conducted road traffic exercises for a second day on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain as well as across various points across the country, to crackdown on those non-essentials intent on breaking the stay at home order. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
Hosein siblings Chad (national triathlete) and Azara (semi-professional dancer with Caribbean School of Dancing) have turned their home garage into a training facility that they use daily to keep up their fitness regimen during covid19 restrictions. - Anisa Allaham-Hosein
Central division police officers conduct a roadblock along the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Seeraram brothers for a second day. Drivers were questioned and made to turn around if they had no valid reasons for being outside due to the stay at home order. - Lincoln Holder
Two goats play innocently while grazing next to my home in Sangre Grande. - Paul Mongolas
Reader submitted - Ronald Daniel
Homeowner Chandarkha Sookhoo, left talks to councilor for Debe South Purushottam Singh about the damage to his home by strong winds and heavy rain in Bownath Trace, Penal - Jeff Mayers
'The Lonely Pelican'. Captured by amateur photographer - Kevin Nagassar
- Ronald Daniel
A medical worker and a fire officer, attend to a man who got into an accident on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Trincity on Sunday afternoon. The jaws of life was used to safely rescue another person who was pinned in the vehicle. - Angelo Marcelle
Reader Submitted - Brad Cato Photography
A vendor sells his peppers on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, St. Augustine. - Ayanna Kinsale
Wild Orchid The Backyardigans (my son, Liam and I) have been on our daily Backyard Adventures and we spotted this beauty; a wild orchid. - Dennis Allen
Reader Submission - Liana Rattansingh
A vendor at the Tunapuna Market cuts green figs for her customers - Ayanna Kinsale
