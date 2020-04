Pensioner charged with sexual offence against minor

Mohammed Hosein, 75, of South Oropouche was charged with sexual penetration of a minor on Sunday. Mohammed allegedly committed the act at his home on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

A 75-year-old South Oropouche man has been charged for the sexual penetration of a girl.

A police media release on Monday said Mohammed Hosein was charged on Sunday by the South Western Division's Child Protection Unit (SWDCPU).

Hosein allegedly committed the offence at his home on Saturday.

The charge was laid by acting Cpl Devon Boyce of the SWDCPU.