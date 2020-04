Manzanilla untouched

Sargassum seaweed piles up on a ramp that gives beach access to the disabled at the, otherwise deserted, Manzanilla Beach Facility last Wednesday. - JEFF K MAYERS

WITH so many people forced into their homes by stay-at-home measures enacted to slow the spread of covid19, nature – the land, sea, rivers, flora and fauna – has had a chance to "breathe" over the last few weeks in Trinidad and Tobago.

Newsday Chief Photographer Jeff K Mayers visited Manzanilla last week and was able to capture images of the untouched countryside.