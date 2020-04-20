Man found dead in San Juan
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a room in San Juan on Sunday afternoon.
Police said they were called to an apartment on First Street, San Juan, by neighbours who reported a foul smell.
When they went into the apartment police found the decomposing body of 54-year-old Latiff Ali.
Investigators said Ali was reported missing since last Tuesday.
The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.
