Life will never be the same again

THE EDITOR: The covid19 plague descended upon the global village like a thief in the night. This nightmarish entity continues to wreak havoc and human destruction irrespective of class, wealth and position.

In the absence of stern and effective measures, countries may become socially and financially crippled. Powerful countries such as the US, the UK, China and Japan are bracing for the aftermath which may be etched in future minds as the worst human experience.

The writing is on the wall as each day reveals alarming “tsunamis of corpses” that may eventually outstrip the production of caskets.

No one knows for certain what the future holds. One thing for sure is that life will never be the same as individuals will have to continue to adopt protective measures in order to stay alive.

All countries will have to conduct stern surveillance of their borders to prevent illegal entry of infected people.

The establishment of effective well-stocked health facilities within impoverished communities may stem the life-threatening tide of plagues.

Online shopping and working from home should become commonplace so that individuals feel safe witin the walls of their homes. The lifestyle of the global village will definitely have to change.

However, individuals must be prepared to make the necessary sacrifices to the point of denying themselves cultural and national festivities.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail