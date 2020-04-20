Four more covid19 patients sent home, no new cases

Twenty-six recovering covid19 patients have now been sent home, the 10pm update from the Ministry of Health reported.

Earlier on Monday the figure was 22, but during the course of the day, four more were sent home from the Sangre Grande facility, the ministry said.

The other figures remained the same: 114 cases in all, and eight deaths.

The most recent death was reported on April 6 and the most recent case on April 15.

The total number of samples sent to CARPHA for testing stood at 1,380, an increase of nine since Monday afternoon.