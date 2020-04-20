Education Ministry to consider open schol to Hillview old boy

LAWSUIT SUCCESSFUL: Former Hillview College student Nikhil Milan Sankar was successful in his lawsuit against the Education Minister over the award of a scholarship. -

THE Education Ministry has been ordered to consider awarding a former Hillview student an open national Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) scholarship for general studies.

Justice Kevin Ramcharan made the order as he ruled that the ministry’s decision not to award Nikhil Milan Sankar an open scholarship was unreasonable and irrational.

Ramcharan also declared that the ministry took into account irrelevant information in refusing to award the former Hillview students the scholarship and deprived him of his legitimate expectation that he would be considered for one in the general studies’ group.

Sankar wrote the CAPE examination in 2018. In his lawsuit, he said he grade ones in communication studies, Caribbean studies, accounting, computer science, pure mathematics, and economics in Unit 1 and grade ones in the same subjects, except for economics where he got a grade two in Unit 2.

He said he felt he was being punished by the ministry since he fell into two scholarship groupings: business studies and general studies.

His lawsuit said he was told he did not meet the benchmark for a scholarship in the business studies group since he got grade ones in seven units, not eight, and he must not have been eligible in another subject grouping.

In his ruling, Ramcharan said the ministry failed to provide evidence of a 2016 change of policy for the general studies grouping. According to the ministry, general studies scholarships were reserved for those who did not fall into any cognate grouping, and Sankar’s choices would have put him in the business studies group.

The judge accused the ministry of being “in breach of the duty of candour” by failing to provide the documents and of breaching the pre-action protocol process.

He added that while the policy of who should receive scholarships was completely in the remit of the executive, any change should not be made arbitrarily after a student has chosen his subjects for CAPE.

To do so, he said would be unreasonable and in Sankar’s case, changing the requirements so close to the examination period was unfair, unreasonable and irrational.

He also pointed out that there was a government policy that a maximum of 400 scholarships were to be awarded for the 2018 CAPE examinations and if Sankar was to receive one, the number would be exceeded.

“It is not for this court to dictate to the executive what this policy should be,” he said.

He also acknowledged that if Sankar, after consideration by the ministry, was to receive one, although it would exceed the government’s policy of only awarding 400 scholarships for CAPE 2018, the court was not dictating a change in policy, but ensuring that the policy was lawfully implemented.

Sankar was represented by attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, Douglas Bayley and Che Dindial. Attorneys Maria Belmar-Williams and Svetlana Dass represented the ministry’s permanent secretary.