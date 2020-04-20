EBC extends deadline for ID cards

EBC FREDERICK STREET, PORT-OF-SPAIN.

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has extended the deadline for the renewal for identification cards.

In a statement, the EBC said cards which have already expired or are due to expire in 2020 will be valid until December 31.

Holders of ID cards that fall within this category do not need to do anything to extend their cards' validity.

The validity of the cards was extended in accordance with Registration Rules 31 (5) and (6) of the Representation of the People Act.