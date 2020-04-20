Digicel Foundation helps Lady Hochoy Home

Residents at the Lady Hochoy Home pose with products donated to the home. -

THE Digicel Foundation has donated hygiene supplies to Lady Hochoy Home, Cocorite, as part of its ongoing covid19 response measures to assist those most vulnerable during this challenging time.

The donation was made on March 24 and consisted of a two-month supply of hygiene products, and footballs for the children to use during recreation.

While the donation of personal hygiene products resonates with the fight against covid19, the footballs are for the residents to enjoy some outdoor fun while observing stay-at-home restrictions, said a media release.

Sister Bertill Dean and other staff were appreciative of the gesture, the release said. Nicole Gill, childcare officer at the home, thanked the foundation for its donation.

The home is one of the many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) globally which are reeling from the impact of the present pandemic. The scarcity of hygiene products puts the home at a disadvantage to provide for the residents, all of whom are adults, and children with special needs.

The Digicel Foundation continues to support vulnerable communities as part of its global mandate to create a world where no one gets left behind, the release said.