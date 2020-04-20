Deyalsingh chides social media 'gremlins'

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh -

MINISTER OF HEALTH Terrence Deyalsingh has rubbished rumours that the new health regulations, which restrict the opening days and times of hardware stores and related businesses, also applies to pharmacies and supermarkets.

"I need to address social media gremlins who are hard at work trying to confuse the population, by spreading misinformation and mischief.

The new regulations stipulate that hardwares, plumbing and electrical stores be open only on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, between 8am-12pm.

He said there was someone once again creating mischief by taking the Ministry of Health's letterhead and adding pharmacies and supermarkets to the new regulations.

"Citizens of TT will have access to the full gamut of medical care.

"I urge the population to ignore that social media post."

Deyalsingh reminded the country that it is "not in the clear" and that the medical care system is not currently at threat of collapsing.