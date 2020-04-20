Debe family gets 2nd blow from bad weather

PRESSURE!: Homeowner Chandarkha Sookhoo talks to councillor for Debe South Purushottam Singh about damage sustained to his home by strong winds and heavy rain in Bownath Trace, Penal, on Sunday. - Jeff Mayers

Bad weather has struck a Debe family for the second time in a year, blowing off their roof and exposing the rest of their property to further serious damage from heavy rain.

The Chandrakha family of eight, from Bownath Trace, Debe, said most of their belongings were damaged and some items were also completely lost because of the water. The bad weather, with strong winds and heavy rain, that descended on the Penal/Debe after midday Sunday also caused flash flooding in the area. Several properties were damaged.

When Newsday visited the home of the Chandrakha family, they were trying to salvage items left behind after the destruction.

Head of the family Chandrakha Sookoo, 72, was too distraught to speak with Newsday, as he sat contemplating the losses incurred.

His son Adesha said they were uncertain about their next move since most of their money was spent last year on damage sustained in a similar event.

“Almost 95 per cent of our things were lost. Our fridge, stove, food items, beds, couch, the children’s school items and books were destroyed by the rain when the roof blew off.

"This is the second time this has happened. We don’t make much and we applied for assistance to fix the house but we have not received any word on our application.”

Adesha said he feared it was going to be more difficult now to get help and to find work to get the funds to meet their needs.

He said, “We do not have stable jobs and now, because of this covid19, we are actually out of jobs. We are told to stay at home.

“We have tried to apply for the salary relief grant but we do not meet the criteria. In fact, we are unable to even get a form to fill out.”

Councillor for Debe South Purushottam Singh said the Debe/Penal Regional Corporation was trying its best to assist the family but also had its funding challenges.

The corporation delivered mattresses and a tarpaulin to temporarily cover the house, as the family tries to find a proper solution to their problem.

The family also received food supplies, water and household items to assist in the interim.

Singh said flash flooding and damage to property usually occurred in the region when there was heavy rainfall and strong winds.

He said, “The rivers and watercourses need to be cleaned and it is not being maintained properly. We have been constantly asking the Ministry of Works and Transport to assist.”

“The funding for the Debe/Penal Corporation is not coming our way and this hampers our work with our burgesses. We depend mostly on the support from the community.”

Singh said he feared what might take place during the rainy season as the situation surrounding the covid19 pandemic has stopped work in a lot of areas.