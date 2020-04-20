Deyalsingh: Step-down facilities to avoid 'Armageddon'

Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, said measures like the use of step-down facilities are the reason why TT has so far avoided “Armageddon” in the fight against the virus.

He made this statement while answering questions on the necessity of the facilities at the daily covid19 briefing on Monday.

“When you send someone home you lose control of their behaviour. They will go and infect four, and those will infect 40, and soon thousands could be infected,” Deyalsingh said. “That is why we have step-down facilities and that is why we have avoided Armageddon.”