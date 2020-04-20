Covid19 restrictions leave Tobago blood bank low

Medical Chief of Staff Dr Victor Wheeler said the blood bank stock on the island is low. PHOTO BY LEEANDRO NORAY -

The Government’s stay-at-home orders have had an adverse effect on the number of people donating blood in Tobago according to Medical Chief of Staff Dr Victor Wheeler.

Wheeler made the disclosure at a virtual press conference held by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Friday.

He said: “The blood bank stock on the island is running low.”

On Friday morning, the division issued a flyer online calling on people to save a life by donating blood during the pandemic.

The bank at the Scarborough General Hospital opens between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm.

Wheeler said although covid19 posed a danger to the public and must be treated seriously, the need for blood is also critical.

“I would like to encourage persons that it is safe to donate blood. It is important to still donate blood, there are benefits to yourself for donating blood; you would save two or three lives for every pint that is donated.”

People can call the hospital to schedule an appointment.

“Even though we have cut back on elective surgeries, there’s still a need for blood as we still have accidents and we have emergencies where we would need blood in the hospital.”