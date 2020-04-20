CMO ready to receive group from B'dos

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. - Vidya Thurab

THE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER (CMO) has a team on standby, ready to assess the 33 Trinidad and Tobago citizens who are in Barbados and anxious to return home.

While the 33 and other stranded citizens' re-entry into the country is subject to the discretion of Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, the CMO Dr Roshan Parasram is prepared to screen the group upon their return.

Deyalsingh, speaking at the health ministry's briefing on covid19 on Monday, said, "The Barbadian authorities will be sending, hopefully, a detailed breakdown of the persons, their health status, so that when they land in TT, they will be medically assessed and (we'll) see what best possible care we can give to them, not only coming into the country, but to see about their underlying health concerns.

"So the Chief Medical Officer has a team standing by to do just that."

It remains unclear whether similar courtesies will be extended to other nationals who work on a number of cruise ships and are stranded. Newsday understands that there are nationals on vessels belonging to Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line.