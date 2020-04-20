Capital Markets helps covid19 unemployed

CAPITAL Markets Elite Group is doing its part to help people who have become unemployed as a result of the covid19 pandemic.

It said in a statement that it will give hampers to 500 families who have lost income since the announcement of public health regulations and the stay-at-home order last month, to curb the spread of covid19.

CEO Duke Pollard said, "My decision to do this came from a space of spirituality. Once you are blessed, you give back,"

The statement said the food hampers will be given out through the police's social arm ISOS (I Support Our Service) this week.

The hampers are stored at the Police Academy in St James and will be delivered, under supervision, to police stations. The company said designated teams will share these hampers in each area with people considered to be in dire need.

Pollard thanked Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and Coast Guard Commander Kirk Jean-Baptiste for their roles in co-ordinating the arrangement and delivery of the hampers.

In addition, the company said footballs will be included in the hampersf or children, courtesy of national senior team men's coach Terry Fenwick.

Pollard said, "We thought that the children could find some enjoyment. while we continue to observe the Ministry of Health’s stay-at-home protocols."

He also said there should be consideration as what happens post covid19.

“This is what pushed me, from a corporate social standpoint. Once other businesses understand this, and find a way to assist, we can help get our country back on track.”

Pollard urged other businesses to do what they can to help people who are unemployed because of covid19.