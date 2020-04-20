BPTT to give $1m in social relief

Energy company BPTT will help non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community-based organisations with its new $1 million “covid19 response fund.”

In a release on Monday, the company said the fund will complement the government’s social relief programmes.

It will focus on those who are most vulnerable, and will be disbursed by the Rose Foundation. Food, medication and “other essential supplies,” will be provided to those who are unable to access government assistance.

The self-employed, single-parent households, migrants and residential homes providing shelter for the elderly, disabled and socially displaced will benefit.

“Emphasis will also be placed on establishing food banks during this period of uncertainty so that women and children, most often disproportionately affected by crises, can have faster access to these services," BP said in its release.

BPTT regional president Claire Fitzpatrick said it is “critical” to extend support.

“We are in this together. We recognise that the government is doing its best to support its citizens and that the business community has a role to play in supporting the country through this difficult time.”

And Sterling Belgrove, executive chairman of the Rose Foundation, said he is humbled by the partnership.

“This covid19 crisis response emphasises the need for sensitive interventions related to food security, and the strengthening of non-profit organisations in their selfless service to the national community.”