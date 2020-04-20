Autopsies postponed as bodies await covid19 testing

File photo.

Autopsies at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, have been postponed until Tuesday, as bodies are to be tested for covid19 on Monday afternoon.

Newsday visited the centre on Monday morning and was told by police that no autopsies were being done.

Newsday also spoke to officials at the centre who confirmed that autopsies were being postponed as they were also waiting for test results on the last batch of samples from bodies from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).