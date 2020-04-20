Another covid19 patient discharged

One additional recovered covid19 patient has been discharged, to bring the total to 22.

In its 10am update, the Health Ministry said no new samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Regional Health Agency (CARPHA) since its 10pm update on Sunday.

A total of 1,357 samples have been submitted. The number of confirmed cases remains at 114, and deaths remain at eight.

The ministry said ten patients are at the Caura Hospital and 49 at the Couva hospital.

Fifty-two are at the Sangre Grande step-down facility.