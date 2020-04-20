Al-Rawi gives thanks for help in Sando West

Faris Al-Rawi -

Attorney General and MP for San Fernando West Faris Al-Rawi says while his hands have been full amid the covid19 pandemic, he salutes all the “hardworking” members of the public and private sectors. Speaking with Newsday on April 8, he said it feels as if he has been working “24 hours a day,” having to manage both roles during such a time. But he said it has all been a team effort.

Asked about his MP duties, he said he has been co-ordinating with the respective ministries to ensure measures are in place to help reduce the spread of the virus and to assist vulnerable groups.

“San Fernando West is a very complex community, we have very extremes of opposites. We have very wealthy and very poor people. It’s also a very small and compact community. We have distributed food cards, forms for the NIB (National Insurance Board) grants, and our own constituency hampers for the elderly and those who are vulnerable.”

Al-Rawi says his office remains open, every day from 9 am-2 pm and staff speak with about 60 people, daily. They also communicate with people by phone after those hours.

“We’re not waiting on people to call us, we’re also calling people to see where things lie. We have a shift system. Two hundred people calling 20 people per minimum per day.”

He said there are a number of elderly homes within the constituency, so they are trying their best to give those people sufficient attention.

“We will penetrate into the social networks within communities to co-ordinate them properly. People are grateful for the assistance. We’re very attentive.”

He described his team as a network who considers it a privilege to serve the people.

“The political arm, executive arm, NGOs (non-government organisations), with the law enforcement arm, they are all working in conjunction.What we realised is this gives us a greater ability to avoid duplication of efforts because the NGO sector – they may do things in one area and you’ll find an oversupply in one area but under supply in others.”

He said being the AG, he does not only get visits from members of his constituency but a “national pool” of people for various issues.

“You have to remember the AG’s office is not only all about the perfection of regulations and laws, but every aspect of borrowing (money) and structure and litigation. If any of these things fall apart, nothing can happen.

“We are literally working at full bore. When we prepare the AG’s office, we prepare for multiple options.”

He said there have been virtual court hearings and his department deals with approximately 5,000 people daily in regard to online services that fall under the Registrar General.

He said they continually have to think “five steps ahead” to ensure they are prepared for the unexpected.

“Thank you to everyone that has worked on this. This is not a government effort alone, this is a whole-of public-service effort, and public sector. This is by no means an individual effort. I am grateful.”