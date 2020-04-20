715 people came into contact with covid19 patients

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds -

A total of 715 people have come into contact with people who had contracted covid19.

This was revealed by epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds at the daily covid19 briefing at the Ministry of Health in Port of Spain on Monday morning.

Hinds said the contact tracing revealed, people who were in contact with those who were infected, did not necessarily live near the initial cases.

“This emphasizes the importance of the measures we are asking you to adhere to,” Hinds said.