706 Tobagonians apply for emergency food card

Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine. - THA

Between March 1 and April 15, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) received over 706 applications forms for emergency food cards.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine made the announcement in a virtual press conference on Friday.

The emergency food card is an initiative of the Assembly through the Division of Finance and the Economy which provides financial assistance for food, medicine and other vital items on a one-off basis for unique circumstances.

“We have since processed 695 which is about 96 per cent of the applications received,” she said.

Davidson-Celestine reminded that the forms are available online, as she said that there is no need for people to gather in front of the division.

The secretary the division forwarded 139 social assistance forms to be part of the pool at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

“We are actively following up so that we can have a shortened response time to the application forms submitted,” she said.