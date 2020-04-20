14 more covid19 samples sent to CARPHA, no new positive cases

Image courtesy CDC

The total number of covid19 samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing is now 1,371 – 14 more than in the Health Ministry's update at 10 am on Monday.

In its 4pm update, the ministry said the number of confirmed cases remains at 114, and the number of discharged patients remains 22.

Ten patients are at the Caura hospital, while 49 are at the Couva hospital.

A total of 25 recovering patients are also at the step-down facility in Sangre Grande.

In a release, the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) said the Home of Football in Balmain, Couva, will also be used as a step-down facility from Monday.

The death toll remains at eight.