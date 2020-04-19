YTEPP to distribute masks to NGOs

YTEPP trainee display face mask made by its graduates to help help fight the covid19 pandemic. - Marlene Augustine

The Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP) will distribute 2,500 cloth masks to local non-governmental organisations in an attempt to fight covid19, from Monday.

In a release on Friday, YTEPP said production is being undertaken by graduates and tutors of YTEPP’s Garment Production and Fashion Design Programmes.

“This initiative is in response to Government’s strong recommendation that citizens venturing outdoors should wear fabric face masks, in an effort to curtail the spread of covid19.

“YTEPP looks upon this venture as an opportunity to give back to our nation, at a time when our country is in need, and where we are all called upon to be our brother’s keeper.”