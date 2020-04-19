Virulent race to death

The country’s mass media once again became noisy centres of protracted episodes of hostile racial cross talk. Makes you wonder if the elevated calls for prayers and temperance are of any use.

Is God more powerful than this virus? The current virulent (poisonous, hostile) episodes unfortunately come at a time when national solidarity and policy implementation must go beyond politics, religion, race or class. Death threatens all.

Racial cross-talk went viral with the racially connotative “1% vs the 99%” over government’s hiring of four private security companies. PM Dr Rowley shut it down because “all the race talk was causing racial strife.”

The next round came with the “Barbados 33,” a group of our citizens who, after a cruise, landed in Barbados March 23, a day after our government closed borders, and remained quarantined (14 days) there pending testing for the virus.

They complained that their delayed return-home arrangements were “racial discrimination” because government had just before arranged for 68 cruise passengers to return to Trinidad from Guadeloupe. The Express newspaper indicated that temporary PNM senator and President of the Works Credit Union Augustus Thomas “had organised the seven-day Caribbean cruise of mostly elderly people.” In a newspaper interview, 74-year old Philip Ramdial as “group spokesman” for the “Barbados 33” said: “The delaying tactics (by government) were because of the ethnic divide. I didn’t want to think that but sorry, I have to say that.” Admitting that his group were “mostly Indians,” Ramdial added: “It’s discrimination when you think at how the other group was treated.”

Well, talk shows, social media and newspaper opinions went wild once again keeping Indians and Africans at psychological distance and with elections coming up. Allegations of racial and political discrimination were virally resurrected, left, right and centre. Dr Rowley and National Security Stuart Young denied racial discrimination, citing virus prevention and testing as reasons for the delay. Last week Sunday, permission was given to the “Barbados 33” (reportedly 31 Indians, 2 Africans) to return by Liat.

This “Barbados 33 vs Guadeloupe cruisers” issue is intriguing.

(1). Last Tuesday, PNM Senator Thomas denied he organised the controversial cruise saying “there is no record of the credit union organising the cruise.” He did admit a “senior group” from the union privately organised it, adding he did speak with both PM Rowley and Mr Young to get the people home before the border closure. They were returned, quarantined, and tested at Balandra with over 50 of the 68 positive.

(2) Ramdial alleged political bias. Two Saturdays ago, he defiantly maintained his ethnic divide declaration: “I think if the Express did not quote me and my view on the ethnic divide it would be hush-hush. It caused them to come out with a big defence.”

(3) His attorney, Prakash Ramadhar last Wednesday said: “I do not believe that decisions made earlier in relation the 33 persons in Barbados by the Government were based on race.”

(4) Last Wednesday too, Ramadhar said his client Ramdial was issuing a public apology to Dr Rowley’s government for his Barbados’ ethnic outburst. It would serve Ramdial better if he himself does it publicly. Some say Ramdial’s racial outburst was because of the group’s frustrations and hardships. Was it justified?

Meanwhile, UNC Leader Ms Kamla Persad-Bissessar continues to express objections to government’s handling of the crisis, especially the administration and reliability of testing.

“A freak show” was her description of government’s press conferences. Faced with competing moves, the increasing line-ups at banks and ministry are becoming unduly stressful. Two things here: (1) Once again we witness how our political system is unsuitable to mobilise national unity in a time of crisis. (2) True, in times of war, there must be one general, central leadership. In this virus crisis, however, and given government’s command of the podium, maybe Ms Persad-Bissessar could consider having their own press conferences.

Maybe you haven’t noticed the other death threat – the increase in murder rate (last count 145 vs 140 last year) and serious crime and this, still without an appropriate management and crime control apparatus. We seem busy racing ourselves to death.