Trini nurses shine in New York covid19 battle

Lisa-Maria John -

WITH almost half the US covid19 deaths in the state of New York, and almost 10,000 in the city, Marabella-born US-trained nurse Lisa-Maria John said she hopped on a plane to what is now referred to as “ground zero” because she was bound by duty.

Coming from a family of nurses, with three aunts and two cousins caring for the sick, the 32-year-old progressive-care nurse said she left the safety of Virginia, where the pandemic is not as widespread, took a 21-day contract, grabbed a one-hour flight, and the next day began caring for patients with the most severe cases of the virus.

As of Saturday morning, New York State had 222,284 cases and 14,636 deaths, and New York City had 131,263 cases, with 8,893 deaths.​

“The outbreak is nowhere as bad as it is in New York,” John said. “It can’t be compared to anywhere else in the world right now except for maybe Italy.”​

No one knows the seriousness of the disease’s effect on the state as well as Ria Anderson, who works in another hospital in New York City.

Born and raised in Maloney, Anderson, 43, contracted covid19 on the job. She spent less than a week at home. Now she is back at work, caring for her patients, with the mindset that it will get better, and until that happens, she will do all she can.

Both women spoke with Sunday Newsday via WhatsApp calls and texts. ​

Anderson’s only regret is passing the virus to her four-year-old son Ethan.​

“Initially I was scared, not for myself but my son,” explained Anderson, a single mother. “Unfortunately he had mild symptoms and had to be isolated for 14 days.

“I had a lot of guilt. But I knew we were both healthy and would overcome it. My family, on the other hand – that includes my cousins, aunts and brothers – were very concerned and scared that the outcome would not be favourable.

“Now that I feel good and back out to work they (gave) a sigh of relief.”​

Anderson developed symptoms on March 24, was tested two days later and on April 3 was confirmed positive. Her treatment was Tylenol and keeping herself hydrated.

By April 9 she was back to work, having been cleared to return.

PPE protection​ a must

With over eight years as an ICU-trained nurse, Anderson said she has had the burden of watching patients suffering the worst effects of the virus, and, with visits banned, patients dying without their loved ones around them. ​

John, whose contract ends on April 21, said she has worked 12-hour shifts for 13 days without a break.

Her first day off was on April 15. She spent most of it sleeping, and the rest replenishing her groceries and “taking in some fresh air and sunlight.”

She too fights the virus in the ICU, which is outside her specialty as a progressive care nurse.

But, she said, “This is not the first disease that nurses have faced. If you are afraid of a disease, then do not become a nurse. You are trained – use the training.

“I do not work if I do not have the personal protective equipment (PPE); it is in my contract. If I get sick, then I will have to tell my patients to go around and make room for me. So it is important that health care workers are protected.”​

While John has all the PPE she needs, Anderson said there were times when it was in short supply, but the job had to be done.

She recalled at one time reusing the same mask for an entire week.​

“I understand there’s limited supplies, but the changing of guidelines to accommodate insufficient materials is not the answer, and, most importantly, I believe is not safe.

“The suggestion at one time of using a bandanna instead of an N95 mask is beyond me.” ​

That suggestion is on the website of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as one of several “strategies or options to optimize supplies of facemasks in healthcare settings” for professionals, as a last resort when no facemasks are available.

​

Mental strength dealing with covid19​

​

Anderson said: “All the patients that I have been caring for have covid19. Unfortunately, a few of them passed away.

“This has been the most heartbreaking experience. No one is allowed to have visitors, due to hospitals being on lockdown, because of the exposure that guests can bring to the hospital. They are all alone, and I am one of the few people they see.”

Meanwhile, “As nurses, we are constantly going into the rooms of patients who are positive, exposing ourselves to the virus.”

But rather than being worried for herself, she said: “I still haven’t fully processed everything that has been going on in the world, but I am thankful to be there for those in time of dire need.​

“Since being tested, I’m so grateful for my life and being able to overcome this virus. I have never been so grateful for my health. Every night I fall asleep I thank God I’m healthy. Every morning I wake up I thank God for another day. I thank God for putting me in a position to help others.

“I wonder what type of scars this will leave on us. What type of bond that it will create?

“As much as I want to run, this is my role. This is what God put me here to do. In spite of the fear that this coronavirus brings, I do not hesitate to get up, get ready and help fight, by taking care of all patients.”​

John wakes up at 4 am every day to catch a chartered bus to work. ​

“Physically, the level of exhaustion I have – I don’t know how I keep going, even as a healthy person I don’t know what is driving me...

“(But) there are no words to describe how difficult it is to lose three to five patients in a day. I tell myself: ‘There are sick people out there. Get up and get to work.’”

She added, “You know, I hate being called a hero. This is just part of the job.”​

​Not everyone around them has been able to accept the risks they have chosen to face.

“My parents were upset when I told them I was going to New York,” John said.

Asked what she did to calm them down, she answered “You ever tried calming a Trini parent?”

Her family are more reconciled to her choice now, and daily phone calls after she returns to her apartment around 8 pm usually soothe their worries.​

Anderson said she was offered but is yet to access the counselling provided by her hospital.

Both women are studying for master’s degrees in nursing. Anderson hopes to graduate next year as a family nurse practitioner, and John is scheduled to graduate in December in nursing education.​

​

NY nurses’ advice to TT​

​

Speaking from the epicentre of the covid19 pandemic, the two nurses offered this advice.

Anderson said, “My advice is to stay home, practise proper hygiene and safe distance to stop coronavirus. Simple.”​

John was not as succinct: “I know we as a people abhor being told what to do. We walk to the beat of our (own) drums.

“However, this isn’t the time for that.

“Some may ask, ‘Well, who is you? You just a nurse!’

“Well, I am the nurse who has seen the most patient deaths in her nine-year career. I am the nurse who watched people in their 30s fight for their lives. I am the nurse who listens to the cries of someone begging to not let them die. I am the nurse holding the iPad so a patient’s children can say their goodbyes over FaceTime.​

“I don’t want my experiences for your family.

“This is not the time to be selfish and ignore social-distancing measures because you ‘can’t fight the boredom of being home.’ The only way to curb the spread of covid19 is to social-distance and stay home!”