Tracking covid19 measures in TT

-

Six weeks after TT reported its first case of covid19, there has been no exponential increase in the number of cases as the majority of the population adhere to the stay-at-home measures implemented to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

While the restrictions imposed on businesses, schools and other facilities are set to expire on April 30, the Government says it would be premature to determine if any of the measures will be extended or lifted after that date.

To date, there have been eight deaths and 114 infections from covid19. A total of 21 people have been discharged from hospital.

Here is a breakdown of the major developments since the virus was listed as a dangerous infectious disease in TT in January.

JANUARY 31

President Paula-Mae Weekes proclaims the 2019 coronavirus (covid19) a “dangerous infectious disease.”

MARCH 1

Government announces restrictions for those who travelled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

MARCH 11

*Travel restrictions amended to include travel from France, Germany and Iran. Nationals and permanent residents told they will be subjected to 14-day quarantine.

* WHO declares covid19 a pandemic.

March 12

TT records its first case. A total of 52 samples were tested by Carpha.

MARCH 13

*Prime Minister announces all schools, universities and places of learning will be closed for a week, in the first instance.

* TT records second confirmed case.

MARCH 15

* Number of confirmed cases rise to four.

MARCH 16

*PM announces TT will close its borders for 14 days, restricting entry to all but citizens, residents and essential staff.

* Shutdown of bars, casinos, restaurants and all learning institutions until April 20.

* Gathering restricted to no more than 25 people.

MARCH 17

*Number of confirmed cases move to nine.

MARCH 19

* Parliament approves public health coronavirus regulations 2020 to restrict business at bars, clubs, gaming houses, in-house dining at restaurants. It also increases the penalties for breaches.

*Access blocked to public recreational sites, including Caura, and Chaguaramas beaches, including Macqueripe, Williams Bay and Chagville.

MARCH 20

*PM calls on citizens not to congregate, urging them to keep gatherings to ten or less.

MARCH 21

*National Security Minister announces full shutdown of air and seaports from midnight March 22, until further notice, restricting arrivals, including nationals and residents.

* 40 of the 68 cruise ship passengers isolated at Camp Balandra confirmed with covid19 taking cases to 49.

MARCH 22

*Public gathering of ten or more people at churches and other religious houses prohibited.

MARCH 23

*Government announced $2billion pandemic relief package for those who lost income etc.

Tobago reports its first case

MARCH 25

*First covid19 death. Number of confirmed cases stand at 60.

MARCH 26

*PM announces “stay-at-home” measures effective midnight March 30 until April 15. Only those deemed “essential workers” will be allowed to go to work.

MARCH 27

*Second covid19 death.

*National Security Minister details what is considered “essential business.” Stay-at-home orders will run from March 30 to April 15.

*All public transport providers must only carry half the passenger capacity of their vehicles.

MARCH 28

*Third covid19 death

* Confirmed cases 76. Ten people test positive in 24 hours

* Police step up patrols at markets

MARCH 29

* PM addresses nation, declaring TT at war with an unseen enemy as stricter measures to keep people at home go into force.

MARCH 30

* Health Ministry reports first two cases of local spread.

* Police officers, soldiers accused of improper behaviour after video of them abusing homeless men during lockdown and forcing them to drink alcohol shared online.

MARCH 31

* TT records fourth covid19 death.

*Government restricts public gatherings to five.

*All prison visits suspended.

APRIL 1

*TT records fifth covid19 death. Number of confirmed cases stand at 90.

* PM announces prison population to be cut by granting bail to non-violent offenders awaiting trial, and early release of those convicted for similar offences.

APRIL 2

*TT records sixth covid19 death.

*Ministry of Health releases map depicting areas of TT where 94 confirmed cases were detected.

APRIL 3

*Number of confirmed cases stand at 100.

*Public health regulations amended to bar all activities at rivers, beaches, streams, including religious observances.

*Businesses, agencies categorised as essential must reduce workforce to essential employees.

APRIL 5

* TT records seventh covid19 death.

APRIL 6

*TT records eighth covid19 death. Confirmed cases stand at 105.

* PM announces closure of all restaurants, bars, roadside food vendors, and limit opening hours of hardwares, pharmacies and groceries until April 30. The April 20 restriction on the functioning of educational institutions extended to April 30.

* Public urged to wear masks when venturing outside their homes or workplaces.

APRIL 7

*Private laboratories to conduct testing for covid19 once they are certified by Carpha.

* Four private security hired by Ministry of National Security to patrol communities in light of covid19 restrictions.

APRIL 8

* Minister of National Security cancels contracts with private security companies after public outrage.

APRIL 9

* Number of confirmed cases rise to 109.

*National Security Minister Stuart Young says government will pay three of the four security companies for the two days of work.

APRIL 10

*Two more people are discharged making the total amount of people recovered, three.

*Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith warns against “covid19 parties.”

APRIL 11

*Three more people were infected but nine more were discharged from hospital. The total amount of people recovered is now 12.

*Police arrest 16 people for breaching the heath ordinance and going to a covid19 party.

APRIL 12

* Confirmed cases stand at 113. The number of patients discharged move to 16.

* Archbishop Jason Gordon announces the Catholic School Board plans to resume classes online from April 20

* Chief Medical Officer says three cases of in Balandra baffle medical experts. CMO says none had any symptoms after being in isolated for 24 days and yet tested positive.

APRIL 15

* The number of patients discharged patients stands at 20.

* Minister of Education says it is impossible to re-open schools on April 20 and encourages online teaching.

* TV personality Ian Alleyne files writ of habeas corpus against Caura hospital, Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram and Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh seeking his release.

APRIL 16

* Prime Minister announces the assembly of a 22-member team to assist the country with a road map to recovery after covid19 is contained.

* Over 38,000 people apply for financial assistance through the Salary Review Grant of up to $1,500.

APRIL 17

*Lawyers representing Ian Alleyne withdraw lawsuit after change in health regulations.

*Police mount simultaneous roadblocks across the country snarling traffic along major routes in an effort to reduce the number of people on the roads.

APRIL 18

*Confirmed cases stand at 114 and a total of 21 patients have been discharged.