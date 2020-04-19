Shilohna emerges 3 months after China lockdown

A photo of the busy streets of Shenzhen, China, before Chinese authorities enforced widespread lockdowns across the country to curb covi19. While Shenzhen, like many other cities in the country, is slowly ?awakening? after months of being ?asleep?, there is cautious optimism. While Chinese authorities have relaxed restrictions, failure to adhere to state-approved social-distancing and quarantine measures may result in jail-time. - Photo Courtesy Shilohna Phillanders

For three months, TT national Shilohna Phillanders has had few face-to-face human interactions beyond brief visits to the grocery every two weeks in Shenzhen, China.

Phillanders, who is teaching overseas, has been mostly confined to her apartment as strict restrictions were imposed to prevent the spread of covid19, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December.

Phillanders’ self-isolation ended in late March and during the past weeks Chinese authorities have slowly begun to lift the veil on sweeping lockdown measures. The city of Wuhan- reportedly the site of the first covid19 case- was sealed off from the outside world in late January but was reopened on April 8.

When covid19 first swept through China in January, Phillanders came forward saying she had been mistakenly omitted from a database of TT nationals in China by TT’s Embassy in Beijing.

In an interview with Sunday Newsday, she says the situation with TT’s mission in China has been resolved and she also provided an update on life in China and willingly shared some advice to those who may be grappling with restrictions imposed in TT.

Phillanders said while the covid19 restrictions may be a period of uncertainty for many, she was saddened by the indiscipline of some people to be compliant with the restrictions enforced in TT.

“Everything we love about TT will be there when things have gotten better.

“Our beaches, liming spots and restaurants, will still be there. Everything is just for a time, so I hope the seriousness of the situation will take root and people will practice social-distancing and stay at home.”

She urged people to take heed of the government’s directives which, from her own experiences, are only being done with the safety of citizens in mind. Those who can make use of the time for self-growth are encouraged to do so.

“It (self-isolation) was a time of deep introspection and spiritual growth for me.

“I passed the days reading, which I always enjoy while also having a new-found appreciation for watching television. I caught up on many television series,” she said of using the time alone to recharge.

Her advice to those without the means or state-of-mind to use the period for self-growth? Don’t be too hard on yourselves, understand that sometimes the soul just needs to rest, and life has a funny way of making it happen.

“Even the planet is taking this time to rest and restore right now, and we should try and do the same.

“If you are blessed to be home amongst loved ones, cherish these moments. If you live alone like me, find ways to make yourself comfortable as the time passes.”

Cautioning everyone to be informed about the pandemic, she advises doing so within reason. Preserving mental health is as important as maintaining physical health.

“During isolation, I avoided social media and media reports.

“Being in the midst of the virus’ epicentre, the sometimes-insensitive statements of those who were not yet affected (at that time) around the world, made it more difficult to cope with the isolation.”

Lamenting for people to be responsible in their social media use, her message to those spreading fake news is, “It does no good in providing reassurance and comfort while trying to deal with everything that is happening.”

She has been teaching online from home for the past month as schools in China are now looking to reopen on a phased basis with older students being the first group to return to classes.

She recently had a staff meeting at her school where discussions surrounded safety measures related to students wearing masks and adopting proper hand washing techniques when it does reopen.

“We are still uncertain as to when schools may reopen; there is talk of sometime in May.

“Older students who need to prepare for national exams for entry into university may start first.

“Even in primary schools, the process seems to involve older students first. It may be easier to carry out the needed safety regulations with these students as they have a better understanding of the situation.”

‘People in China grapple to find the new normal’

But things are far from “normal” as Chinese authorities relax restrictions. Failing to adhere to state-approved social-distancing and quarantine measures may result in jail time. Other offences include not wearing masks and lying about one’s travel or health status.

While there is a curiosity to see what’s on the next side, she said it isn’t all positive as China grapples with finding a new “normal.”

“There is a lot of fear and uncertainty. New cases of the virus, in the last few weeks, have all been imported and locals have been very cautious.

“In some cases, they are afraid of interacting with foreigners and foreigners have been banned from entering public spaces in some cities.”

The new-found xenophobia extends to interactions between local Chinese populations as Wuhan residents are now allowed to travel across the country. While she has not experienced this, others have relayed their harrowing experiences.

On a positive note, she has mended her relationship with TT’s mission in China. Since Newsday’s report in January, she has been registered and now receives various forms of communication issued by the mission.

“The embassy (in China) has been working well to keep us abreast of what is going on both in China and back home in TT.

“We are sent the relevant TT government updates as they are released. I have also been able to share the Embassy’s information with other TT nationals who are in other parts of Asia that may not have its own TT embassy.”

Noting that community spirit and support is one of the Caribbean’s greatest strengths, she called on the region to continue working as one unit and has one message, “We can still be together as a unit, even in self-isolation.

“Let’s remember that all measures put in place, no matter how uncomfortable, are for the safety and well-being of the individual islands as well as the larger region.”