Prayers outside Couva hospital

A soldier watches over members of Kingdom Wealth prayer group as it prays outside the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on Sunday. - Vashti Singh

A group of people gathered outside the Couva Hospital and Multi-purpose Facility on Sunday in a prayer and worship session hoping for divine intervention regarding the covid19 pandemic.

Tricia Herreira, the spokesperson for the group named Kingdom Wealth, spoke with Newsday.

"We believe that healing comes from the blood of Jesus Christ. We believe that once the churches come together and unite, God will answer our prayers. TT could be the example where the world can see that prayers can heal the virus."

Members also waved placards with religious messages as security stood watch from the booth at the Solomon Hochoy Highway entrance.

One placard read, "Jesus is Lord." Another said, "The blood of Jesus" and a third, "Serve Jesus."

Herreira said members worked with Melius Ltd, an international trading company.

In January, they started a prayer call on Zoom to pray and worship for an hour around midday.

She said: "It is like a virtual church. Just before covid19, we started with lunchtime prayer. We have about 40 members. God told us to come and pray here today. There is power in the name of Jesus."

The members are from different Christian churches and live in different areas such as Chaguanas, Piarco, Rio Claro, Enterprise, Couva and Arouca.

As they sang along to the gospel song Break Every Chain being played from a nearby van, Herriera said, "God raised the dead. He healed the leper and coronavirus is not worse than the leper."

Of the 60 covid19 patients hospitalised in TT, 50 are at the Couva facility.