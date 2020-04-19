Court orders woman out of elderly mother's home... again

A Williamsville woman has until June 7 to move out of the home of her 76-year-old mother who accused her of abuse and harassment.

High Court judge Justice James Aboud at a virtual hearing on Friday made the ruling against Ophelia Orosco who lives in Ben Lomond Village. Orosco appeared at the law office of Mohanie Mohan in San Fernando.

Justice Vasheist Kokaram on February 22 last year ordered Orosco to leave her mother’s home by March 27 this year. However, she failed to do so and instead applied for an extension of time until December saying she had difficulties in finding alternative accommodation because of the covid19 pandemic.

Orosco’s mother, Jocelyn, told the court that she wanted her daughter out because she constantly cursed, abused and harassed her in her own home. In response, Orosco said the allegations were misleading and untrue adding they shared a "great relationship."

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC and attorney Alvin Pariagsingh represented Jocelyn from the Freedom Law Chambers office in San Fernando.

Court documents listed Jocelyn as the claimant together with Bernadine Bharat "in her own right as well as the named executrix of the estate of Gerald Orosco."

Jocelyn contested claims that she and Orosco shared a good relationship. Instead, she told the court that her daughter was unkind and unhelpful and refused to do anything around the house.

Jocelyn also said her life was made more miserable whenever Orosco’s 23-year-old daughter brought her boyfriend to the house.

The court heard the granddaughter was rude and that her boyfriend had breached a previous order made by Kokaram that prohibited him from entering the home.

Orosco denied the allegation claiming her daughter was a good girl who was never rude to her grandmother. The boyfriend visited, she said, but he remained by the road when he did.

Saying she was embarrassed and ashamed by the actions of her granddaughter, the grandmother produced several pieces of photographic evidence, including nude photos, to support her allegations against Orosco’s daughter. The court later ordered that the nude photographs be deleted.

The court dismissed Orosco’s application for the extension of time and instead ordered her to leave by June 7.

The court also issued a stern warning against the harassment of the elderly woman so that she could peacefully enjoy her home.

Orosco was also ordered to pay legal costs.