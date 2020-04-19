60 still in hospital for covid19

Epidemiological mapping of confirmed covid19 cases as at April 10. - Ministry of Health

Five more samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing between 10 am and 4 pm on Sunday according to the Ministry of Health.

The latest release from the Ministry said the number of samples increased from 1,335 to 1340.

The number of deaths remained unchanged at eight as did the number of confirmed cases which remained at 114.

The total number of recovered covid19 patients discharged from the State's care stands at 21. The most recent discharge came on Friday night from the Caura hospital.

The last report of a death owing to the virus was on April 6.

The release said there are 60 people hospitalised for covid19 in TT, ten at Caura and 50 at the Couva facility.