"My experience with covid196"

My experience with covid19

Janya Harrington

Janya Harrington

The novel coronavirus, also known as covid19, is a virus that has been suggested to have originated in Wuhan, China. It is a respiratory virus that spreads through droplets, generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Since there is no vaccine for the virus everyday more and more people are getting sick.

On March 12, Trinidad documented its first coronavirus case. In a matter of weeks, Trinidad and Tobago went from one confirmed case to over one hundred. Thankfully, while the number of recorded deaths remains steady, it continues to be unfortunate that more positive cases are emerging daily.

As a result of the devastation caused by this pandemic, the Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, has closed all schools and postponed SEA. Although I understand the dire situation in which we are currently situated, I cannot deny that I wanted SEA to occur on the scheduled date.

I have been home for more than three weeks now and my parents are making this experience an adventure, by expanding our culinary skills. For the first time ever, we made doubles and hot cross buns. I am especially intrigued learning Asian and African dishes.

Some days, I relish being home and spending time with my family whilst admittedly, there are days freckled with despair because I miss my teachers, friends and even people I never would’ve thought I would miss. Spending time with my family is no problem because before this virus we would normally spend quality time together. I am experiencing different emotions each day because no person can feel one emotion every day and also because this event is so unpredictable.

Everyday my brother, my sister and I do our school work and revision and then we would go outside in our yard to exercise, play board games or riddle me jokes. Sometimes we help my father plant and fertilise our garden and sometimes we play hopscotch with our mother. It doesn’t matter what we do, we always enjoy spending time with each other.

Unfortunately my great aunt passed away due to this virus. She was rushed to the hospital due to a stroke and was infected while being nursed back to health and I cannot go to her funeral because she lived in Brooklyn, New York.

Social distancing has not only affected me locally but has also limited my experience with my friends and families and I have not been able to support them in this time of need. This is a very nerve-racking experience because no one knows when a vaccine will be created. I really hope all of this chaos and pandemonium will be over soon and the world will be restored.

The lesson I learnt during this experience is that life is not guaranteed and not to take anything or anyone for granted. Since this virus began my brother and I started a time capsule to record what is taking place at this time so in the next few years we can dig it up and remember when we were a part of history and that we got through it safely.

* Janya Harrington is a standard five student of The Athenian Presecondary School