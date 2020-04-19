MoH: Still 114 covid19 cases in TT

Between 10 pm on Saturday and Sunday at 10 am, there have been no changes in the covid19 status of this country.

The latest release from the Health Ministry said the number of deaths remained unchanged at eight as did the number of confirmed cases which remained at 114.

Between 4 pm and 10 pm on Saturday, five more samples were sent to Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing, bringing the number of samples to 1,335. That figure remained unchanged as of Sunday morning.

The total number of recovered covid19 patients discharged from the State's care is 21. The most recent discharge came on Friday night from the Caura hospital.

The last report of a death owing to the virus was on April 6.