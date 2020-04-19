Mistimed roadmap to recovery

Wayne Kublalsingh -

Wayne Kublalsingh

The announcement of a Prime Minister’s team to deliver a post-covid19 roadmap to recovery is a badly mistimed. It is premature, could be overtaken by deteriorating epidemiological circumstances, and threatens the strong gains already accomplished by our health professionals. The following points require consideration:

First, the plan is premature. It conveys the signal, unintended, that we know what the impacts and consequences of the pandemic are, or are likely to be. We don’t. We don’t know where this pandemic will hang or swing next. We see a trend. Originating in South East China and South East Asia, it spread to the Northern Mediterranean, Western Europe as far as Scandinavia, and then flipped across the Atlantic to the East Coast of the United States. This has been the general trajectory. The current epicentre is the Atlantic both East and West. Mortality rates are rising in Brazil and Canada and the rest of Latin America. Economic assessments may only be based on accurate assessments of known impacts. Furthermore, it would not be surprising if our non-essential “essential business” visitors to our roads and public places increase into April and May under the false assumption that TT is in some form of “recovery” mode.

Second, with respect to the composition of the Prime Minister’s committee, I have not seen named in it farmers, vendors, fishermen, taxi drivers and other essential services workers; those people putting their lives on the line for us over the past two months. I have observed the types that remain at home quarantining and send their workers into the firing line. These types tend to be of a certain entrepreneurial crust. I am of the view that the Prime Minister’s initiative is designed to cater primarily to such a crust; and he might have been persuaded by this elite group.

Third, the announcement has taken away the eyes of much of the nation from the matter at hand. TT, like much of the developing nations, do not possess the technology, equipment, pharmaceuticals, and logistical support to effectively manage an outbreak. We are therefore constrained in our weaponry. We, therefore, have to contain and mitigate. Mitigate, mitigate, mitigate. Fortify, fortify, fortify. We should be in preparatory mode for the worst case scenario: check-listing constituency clinics separate from the state clinics and hospitals, beds, masks, oxygen, inhalators, therapeutics, ventilators, staff and training of intern and volunteer staff, community mobilisation, testing. This is where our eyes should be at the moment.

Fourth, recovery into what? The same status quo? Gas dependency in the face of a global revolution in protonics (mobile and Artificial Intelligence) and photonics (solar and renewable)? Light, light everywhere and T&TEC busting? Water, water everywhere, flood like that, and WASA busting? Transport gridlock in entering and leaving major towns and cities and on the two major highways, taking us to hell in a coconut shell? A busted oil refinery? A dystopian prison system? A sustained and intractable drug economy, resulting in astronomical levels of gun-violence? A stressed health care system? An arrested primary school system? That offers a very narrow range of skills? Creating a species of citizen destined to be sucked into the destructive neo-liberal global economic agenda? That is, sell out our proverbial pasture, sheep and shepherds to the metropolitan centres, and let the self-same metropolis feed us the milk?

Fifth, we need a recovery of real, ital change. Not same old. Not new wine in same old bottles. Dr Rowley, the proposed chairman, and key figures in the team, are housemaids, functionaries, clinicians of the current system. With the greatest respect to persons on the team, most have no record of serious challenge or solution. Dr Rowley has committed major blunders in the past. He strenuously advocated for aluminium smelters when we had no gas for them. His Government busted Petrotrin the more, by granting a bligh to Mr Malcolm Jones and mothballing the refinery. Now is a time for deep re-assessments, and a bursting forth into a new post-gas protonic, sub-atomic, and photonic domain of development. Less age, more youth.

Sixth, two other teams require greater priority. First, a task force headed by professionals in the health and security sectors, provided with the fullest state support. We need to checklist our needs, logistics and stocks, and make sure we are ready for the covid mission. Right now, citizens are running short on money, short on food, short on basic necessities. Teams of people, working with their Members of Parliament, equipped with the requisite PPE and backed by a constituency fund, must go from street to street, locating such people and affording them direct relief. Some elderly people are at home in a quandary, wondering if they are sick or not, or not wanting to chance disclosure of their health, fearing public quarantine or treatment at public institutions. These people need direct assistance and support.

Seventh, a second team should be established to determine the lessons of covid19, and what real structural changes we must make? Are we going back to viral consumption? The viral stripping away of habitats from under our fauna and flora? The viral mass slaughter in industrial farms? Wasteful projects which destroy our food and horticultural webs? The over-reliance on metropolitan cities for our food, pharmaceuticals, technology, labs, biochemists and organic chemistry?

Nature “does not play dice with the universe.” (Albert Einstein).