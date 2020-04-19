Latin singer seeks to blend two cultures through music

Aixa Gonzalez, also known as La Cherry, Latin Diva. - Grevic Alvarado

Music is the universal language that transcends borders and this is what a young Venezuelan migrant wants to demonstrate in TT.

Aixa Virginia González Bucarán, a native of the city of Anaco, Anzoátegui state, who arrived in TT a year and a half ago, has already earned fans from her performances at bars across the country.

Going by the stage name, La Cherry, Latin Diva, has even dabbled in world of soca.

Since coming to TT, González has gone through various jobs over the last 18 months, but kept her dream of one day being recognised as a singer on the forefront.

"As a child I have always had in my mind to be a singing professionally and that through my music I can unite people from all over the world," she said.

She started singing 15 years ago when she joined the school choir, becoming part of a rock and roll group, her favourite musical style.

“One day at home, full of feelings, I started to write a very personal song from what I experienced on my departure from Venezuela to Trinidad called Oiga Maduro, I adjusted it to the music of my land, the Venezuelan folklore and I made a video of myself singing it, placed it on my social networks and it went viral, reaching more than three million views ” González said.

Through the success of that video, she was hired to sing at bars across the country gaining new fans.

"I tried to reach every corner of TT with my music and bring them some joy to the island, mixing Venezuelan music with merengue and salsa, rhythms typical of Latinos, this is how my musical style was changing," González said.

Soon an opportunity came knocking, opening a door to the world of soca.

"I received a message from a soca singer inviting me to do a fusion of my music with TT's. Overdose sent me a musical track with the mix of the two styles and I immediately started working on the lyrics."

Two months later, his first song came out called “Bora,” a combination of calypso and soca that we recorded in English and Spanish that played on local radio stations.

González is currently working on the production of her full album, which she will call "One Love, Two Cultures."

"In TT people already know about me, they know me for my style. I always receive smiles and full support," she said.

The 28-year-old single mother of two, currently works for a security company.

She admits her adaptation to TT has not been easy and has a deep respect for Trinidadians.

"I am very grateful to TT. Everyone I have met throughout my stay on the island has treated me very well and allowed me to show my talent in a country where music is first class."

Like many Venezuelans who leave their homeland, González has dreams.

"Venezuelans came with dreams of struggle and want to get ahead, I feel very proud to be Venezuelan and very grateful to TT for allowing me to be here, but I look forward to my country regaining freedom and its people their happiness. I hope to one day be able to return to home and meet with my family and be able to tell them that TT is a beautiful land, full of good people, but above all its music and culture.”