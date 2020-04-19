HDC subletter evicts Debe family over unpaid rent

A family of five is being evicted from a Debe home because of their inability to pay rent during the covid19 pandemic lockdown. They've been living in the home for three years.

The home is part of an Housing Development Corporation (HDC) development and is owned by someone else who is in-turn renting it to this family. HDC policy forbids the subletting of homes distributed in the majority of its housing programmes.

The young mother made an appeal on social media for assistance on Saturday saying that she was being evicted from the home she was renting and that she was running out of food supplies for her, her husband and her children.

In a phone interview with Newsday, the 25-year-old mother (who requested anonymity) said she was self-employed as a domestic worker and her husband was a door-to-door salesman.

The couple has been home since the closure of schools in March.

“We have been home. We have not been on the road. We have no income coming in. We had a small savings. Very small. We took it and bought foodstuff and things. All those things have finished because my kids are home,” the woman said.

She has three sons, aged eight, seven and three, for whom she has to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner each day.

She said on April 8 – the day her rent was due – she went to the landlord and said she was unable to pay because they had no income coming.

“I tried to get receipts to get the rental grant but he refused to give me it because it is an HDC house.

“From the start he never gave us a receipt because it is an HDC house and he said we could use it against him and he could lose his house because he know he not supposed to be renting.”

She said when they first took the place they did so because they were really in need of a place to stay. The Debe mother added that she did not want to “set anybody up or anything” but they asked for the receipt so they could access the rental grant offered by the Government.

“He refused to give it to us and told us that we have to move,” she said.

To apply for the rental assistance, people must submit a rental agreement, evidence of the most recent payment and a copy of the landlord’s or landlady’s ID card where direct payments would be made to the landlord.

She also tried to access the Food Assistance Programme since her child receives box lunch in school and so she visited the MP’s office in Debe but did not get through. She added she did not apply for the salary relief grant as she does not make payments to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS). To apply for the salary relief grant, one must be a citizen or permanent resident of TT; between the ages of 18 to 65; suffered involuntary termination, suspension or loss of income between March 19 to June 30 as a result of covid19 health and safety measures; have no other source of income; registered under the NIS and last or present employer also registered under the NIS.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services also has income support which differs from the Salary Relief Grant which falls under the Ministry of Finance.

The income support grant is available for people who are not a part of the NIS.

She said she also went to social welfare in San Fernando but did not get through there.

She has applied for a food card and was told a house visit would be made in a month’s time. No one has visited as yet and as she is being put out from her current address so she does not know what would happen with the visit now.

Although she said she has found a new place and is being assisted with the first month’s rent by one of the people she works for, she still has to get the deposit.

“I never missed my rent or paid my rent late or anything. It is just because of this pandemic this is happening.

“I have kids. It is very hard to save when you have children because they always have to get something, the school always has to get something for them,” she added.

The mother said it is currently very difficult for her and her family and she is simply reaching out to TT for any form of help. She added often people who truly needed HDC houses were unable to get them.

Since her social media post, two people have reached out to her and brought hampers and she has food stuff for the children which she estimates will last a week.

She added sometimes she even sacrifices having a meal just so her children could eat.

“The two of us just home frustrated. When the landlord said we had to move out, we did not sleep because we were studying where we going to go. If we would end up on the road. It is very stressing.”

Anyone willing to assist can call or WhatsApp the family at 744-5956.