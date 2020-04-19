Hardwares now only open 3 days a week

Hardware stores will now only be open on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 am to noon, a release from the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The new regulations will come into effect on Monday and remain in place until April 30.

The release said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, after consultation with the Prime Minister and National Security Minister Stuart Young, decided to further limit the opening times for hardware stores, including electrical and plumbing establishments, in keeping with the continuous review of measures designed to combat the spread and effects of covid19.