Education Ministry knocks UNC criticism of online learning tool

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has described the United National Congress’ critique of its initiatives amid the covid19 crisis as mischievous.

In a media release on Saturday, the ministry said the party and its public relations officer Anita Haynes have taken the opportunity to play politics at a time that called for unification on all fronts.

The ministry’s initiatives, it said, has been in guidance with the Ministry of Health and in keeping with international best practices.

The MoE announced on Tuesday that an online platform, learn.moe.gov.tt was set up to facilitate online learning while schools remained closed.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis said the website was outfitted with “high-level” tools, courses, learning content and virtual cases for ECCE, primary and secondary learning.

The site, however, ran into problems and crashed upon launch the same day, and according to Francis, it was because of a bottleneck in the system, which was rectified.

Haynes said the system would be disadvantageous to some students as they do not have access to the use of computers.

She said, “If the government had any vision or concept of a plan, students across TT would be well equipped to deal with this transition, if the laptop programme was not discontinued.

“Instead, the programme was quickly scrapped by this administration upon taking office.”

But the MoE said the UNC has used a tactic of distraction as it talked about the scrapping of the previous laptop programme.

It claimed the opposition's laptop programme “distributed inferior quality devices to students and teachers who were not trained, (and) schools did not have the ICT infrastructure to host the devices.”

The ministry added these and several other problems were resolved and the implementation of the 5-Star ICT Plan improved on the quality of the over 13,000 devices which were then distributed to schools.

Haynes in an interview with the Sunday Newsday said there was a clear distinction between political games and legitimate critique of government policy, as it related to her statements.

She said, “The facts remain the same...the government scrapped a programme which was meant to modernise the education sector, instead of building on it.

“Their policy was to get rid of something and whatever they replaced it with by their own admission has left 60,000 plus students without access to a device.”

Haynes added that the challenges students face were not games to her.