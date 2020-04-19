Christopher finds his purpose with The Best Man Tonic

Christopher Best, right, and Roger Celestine display the Best Man Tonic. Celestine also reminds people to sanitize during the covid19 pandemic as he holds a bottle of sanitizer. -

IN an effort to find his purpose in life Christopher Best produced a natural energy drink that has not only impacted his own life, but the life of others including several local body-builders.

The Best Man Tonic (BMT) hit the market in September 2019, just two months after Best thought of the idea. The drink contains only natural ingredients including maca, black seed oil, suma, catuba and echinacea. Some of the benefits are increased energy, an improved immune system, sound sleep, decreased stress levels, muscle building and an improvement in mood.

“In terms of the product, I came across herbs and how herbs can help you in terms of exercising, in terms of recovery, in terms of weight loss and started to use it in July (2019),” Best said.

Other than providing the product to consumers, Best recommends motivational books to his clients. A number of TT body-builders have benefited from BMT and Best’s mentorship including Alistair French, Kern Perry, Stephan Maxwell, Adiel Glasgow and Shun David. Best, who also had a short stint in bodybuilding in 2017, makes the product on demand but has plans to sell it at drug stores and groceries.

“As time goes by and it builds I will start to put it in drug stores. I have a partner who is based in the East so from time to time if he runs low I top him up and we sell.”

Despite taking just two months to make the product available the journey has not been the easiest for Best as his father was murdered 13 years ago. Best, 28, gets together with his three siblings on Father’s Day every year and on Father’s Day 2019 he was inspired to make a difference.

“In the get together (with my siblings I realised) everybody doing well and I not doing so well. I thought, ‘How could I do something to help me, help everybody around me and achieve my purpose which is helping people.”

His father died on September 12, 2007 and BMT was registered at the Ministry of Legal Affairs on September 12, 2019.

“The reason for doing it is I was going through a self-searching process within myself and growing up you want to be as productive as possible or as fruitful as possible…I realised that I was not achieving so I had to find a way that I could do that. My downfall was always putting everybody else before myself. I had to find something that could help everyone and help myself.”

The drink has helped Best trim down as he has lost more than 60 pounds in seven months.

Best said it is an indescribable feeling when he helps others and he wants to help other people find their way. “Words can describe because everything within me on a whole I just try to help people and knowing I could help somebody with something like this it really touches my heart. That is my intention basically – to get the word out there, to help people and to let them find their why as well.” Somebody’s why is when a person finds their purpose in life and is motivated and excited to go to work. Best, who markets the product through his Facebook page Best Man Tonic and on his Instagram page I am the Best Man, sells one litre bottles with business partner Roger Celestine for $350 each which can last two months. He is thinking of expanding into the US market as he wants to get it FDA (The Food and Drug Administration) approved.