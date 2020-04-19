3 cousins open Keskidee movie theatre

The poster for the newly opened Keskidee Drive Movie Theatre in Maloney Gardens -

From toddlers to grown-ups, movies are a favourite past time. There’s nothing like buttery popcorn, hot dogs and a cold Pepsi to watch movie stars on the big screen. Movies have the power to take people to new and magical lands. Many children (and grown-ups too) are missing going to the cinemas, because they have to be inside, and the movies that they’ve been waiting on for a long time are now cancelled. A few clever children from Maloney Gardens, Maloney, however, decided they didn’t have to go out to the movies at all. They transformed their home into a movie theatre and gave the family a really sweet treat.

The idea came about when six-year-old Anaya Zoe, her sister Zoraya Zoe, eight, and cousin Kelis Vidale, ten, wanted to go see the new Jim Carey comedy Sonic, but missed the release of the movie in January. Their mothers ­– Nadia and Melissa La Guerre – promised they would watch the movie at home with the family. The St Mary’s Anglican School students come from a big family and they all live together with their mothers, Anaya and Doraya’s older brother Christian, grandparents, aunties and older cousins. With all of their help, the girls were able to make a regular family movie night into a show stopping night “out”. Everyone dressed up for the grand opening of the Keskidee Drive movie theatre.

A lot of preparation went into the big night. The girls sat with their mothers and planned everything they would need to run a cinema. Together, they decided on a menu and the prices for what they would sell. Salsa and nachos for $200 may seem a little steep, but this was meant to be a fancy place, and, thankfully, they had all the Monopoly money they would need. They made and sold their own tickets, drew and coloured their posters and prepared the food, with the help of their moms. Each girl was given $2,500 and was responsible for managing their funds. Their mothers managed the food stall, so they could be the customers. Excellent skills to learn for when they grow up.

Zoraya wants to be a teacher and principal. Anaya wants to be a veterinarian – dressed as a unicorn, of course. In the end, they had a blast with their family and it turned out to be a nice break from being cooped up inside all day.

The girls admit they do miss being outdoors, and can’t wait for things to get back to normal. Anaya and Zoraya said they miss the fun things, like “playing in parks, fun station, bumper cars and everything in the malls and seeing all the people.” Kelis said she can’t wait to go to the mall and get her hands on some Popeye’s fried chicken.

The girls have other things to keep them occupied, including a few puppies that they are responsible for. “The puppies love us, because puppies need love too,” said Anaya. They also revise their school work, watch TV and read books.