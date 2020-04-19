22 samples sent for covid19 testing on Sunday

Twenty-two more samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has said.

The release issued at 10pm on Sunday said the number of samples submitted had increased from 1,335 to 1357 during the course of the day.

The number of deaths (eight) remained unchanged at eight, as did the number of confirmed cases, at 114.

The total number of recovered covid19 patients discharged from the State's care stands at 21. The most recent discharge came on Friday night from the Caura hospital.

The last report of a death owing to the virus was on April 6.

The release said there are 60 people hospitalised for covid19 in TT, ten at Caura and 50 at the Couva facility.