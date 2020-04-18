Tobago police send home over 415 in roadblocks

Police query drivers’ reasons for being on the road on Friday during a roadblock on the Claude Noel Highway in Bacolet. PHOTO COURTESY THE TTPS - TTPS

Tobago police sent home over 415 people during roadblocks in several villages on Friday.They also arrested four people – one for outstanding warrants, one for playing music with obscene language and two for housebreaking and larceny. Police media ambassador Sgt Alicia Piggott said the roadblocks were in keeping with the clampdown on non-essential activity as TT tries to prevent the spread of covid19.“All these persons were non-essential workers or non-essential persons on the roadway,” she said in a WhatsApp voice note.

“When officers stopped the citizens on the roadway who are non-essential, they gave no proper account to be on the roadway.”Piggott, who is also head of the Tobago CID, said Crown Point police sent home over 75 people from the area and their counterparts in Scarborough sent home another 75. She said police from the Moriah station, who staged roadblocks in Les Coteaux and Providence, sent home 50 people and Roxborough police over 215.Piggott urged those not involved in essential activity to stay at home.“If you have no reason to leave your home, you ought to stay at home.” Acting Snr Supt, Tobago Division Sterling Roberts told Newsday, too many people are still on the roads for no reason.“We have encountered people going nowhere, just driving up and down the place. So we are out here to educate them also,” he said.“This thing (covid19) is very serious and they are putting other people at risk.”