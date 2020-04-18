Ten more covid19 samples sent for testing

TEN more samples were sent to Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing between 10 am and 4 pm on Saturday.

In the latest release from the Ministry of Health, the number of samples went from 1,320 to 1,330. The number of confirmed cases remained the same at 114 along with the number of people who died from the virus and those discharged at eight and 21 respectively.

The most recent discharge came on Friday night. The last time the ministry announced a new covid19 case was on Wednesday and the last report of a death due to the virus was on April 6.