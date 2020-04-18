Social Development Ministry: Relief grants being fast-tracked

People gathered outside the Ministry of Social Development office in San Fernando last month seeking access to relief grants. - Vashti Singh

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services said it has been working assiduously towards expediting payments of covid19 relief grants.

The release on Saturday referred to the social support measures from the Ministry, as well as the Salary Relief Grant under the Finance Ministry as “palpable indicators” of a general sense of care for those who are now experiencing various levels of financial and economic challenges.

These unprecedented circumstances have called for a balance between physical distancing and the assurance, the release said, adding that proper procedures are being followed in accessing and disbursing these grants to those most in need.

“In this regard, there is an urgent appeal for the national community to be responsible, to work safely and smartly, while attempting to satisfy the criteria for the emergency relief grants being offered.”

Some of the application forms are for income support, rental assistance and temporary food support across various Government portals.

The option of online applications remains the preferred one, as designated e-mail accounts for the submission have been established, the release said.

“Where access to the internet and other support devices such as printers and scanners, are not available, the Ministry has ensured that hard copies of the forms are available at designated police stations, as well as, Social Welfare district offices, to discourage citizens from venturing too far from their homes.”

To date, 63 police stations have and continue to be supplied with the requisite forms and brochures from the Ministry. Completed applications are to be e-mailed to the addresses provided on the application forms.

Only in dire circumstances should the forms be dropped off at the relevant social welfare district offices.

“Citizens should note that the Ministry is working towards speedy verification and processing of applications, which will be paid either through cheques or direct deposit to the accounts of applicants.”

The Ministry confirmed that the distribution of temporary food cards for households of students who are registered with the School Feeding Programme of the Education Ministry will continue until all the needy cases are addressed.

The Ministry will continue to collaborate and work closely with all of 41 MPs, the release said.