Private school set to reopen

Parents of children who attend a private school in East Trinidad are upset over a letter sent by the principal concerning over the resumption of classes on April 20 and that relevant schools fees are now applicable, even as the nation’s schools remain physically closed. They say measures outlined in the letter were done without consultation with parents.

In the letter, dated April 14, the principal said all students would be promoted on April 20. She said teachers would begin to teach their current classes, next term’s work, so the compression of three term’s work into two terms as suggested by the Education Minister would not take place.

She said teachers are expected to be in a classroom environment and suitably attired. Classes would begin at 9 am and children would be given their breaks and lunch period. The letter also advised that certain parts of the syllabus in the Science, Agricultural Science and Social Studies would be deleted as the principal found they had no relevance to primary school level students, a decision which was taken before the onset of covid19.

It said the time gained would be used to work on comprehension skills, reading and problem-solving. For students studying for the SEA, the principal reassured parents that review of test papers and tests would continue so their child would be adequately prepared for the examination.

The parents were told they would have to pay the school fees, which range from $4,200 to $4,600, by May 1. If the payment was not made, the letter warned, the administration would assumed the child/children are no longer students of the school.

A concerned parent, speaking anonymously out of fear of backlash, said no parent was consulted to find out if they had the equipment for their children to participate in online classes. He said he would have to buy a new device for his child, which was an extra strain on his finances.

He expressed concern about how the children would be supervised, especially in households where there was more than one child, or if one or both parents are essential workers. He said getting small children to focus on devices for long periods is problematic. He also wondered how one teacher would be able to control and supervise many children learning on devices all at once.

The parent also queried the principal’s decision to discontinue part of the curriculum. He asked whether it was legal for a private school to be carrying out such measures since the Minster of Education said schools would most likely remain shut until September.

The parent said he is worried about having to line up to deposit school fees at the bank, as using online banking might result in the fees being paid late. He said there has been a lack of compassion in how the matter was carried out, especially since many families are worried about finances at this time.